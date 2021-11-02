No time for a swim as Salt Lake County pools lack lifeguards

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County leaders continue to struggle to employ lifeguards at public pools.

In a Tuesday meeting, County Commission Chairperson Steve DeBry grilled the Parks and Recreation Department for failing to hire enough lifeguards, forcing public pools at some county-operated sites to run on limited hours since the fall.

"To me, this is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable for our citizens and taxpayers. I would expect this to be remedied," said DeBry.

Officials insist they’re doing their best to provide services, but are struggling to find enough qualified employees. They are looking at paying employees extra to fill the vacant positions.

"We have not sat idly by and just closed the pools. We have been active in trying to fill these," answered Martin Jensen, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Director. "We worked internally and had merit employees sitting in chairs for hours to try to ensure that schedule is open and is available. It has been a struggle absolutely."

The department is looking at surge compensation to entice people to work during the day. CLICK HERE to apply for jobs with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.