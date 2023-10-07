'No tipping' policy at Bountiful bagel shop sparks discussion with community

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — One bagel shop in Bountiful is sparking debate with its 'no tipping' policy on whether or not tipping is good or bad for workers.

Cheryl Mignone owns Cheryl’s Bagels in Bountiful, serving fresh ‘New York Style’ bagels from Tuesday through Saturday.

She opened their doors 3 months ago, after running the business out of her home for 2 years. Since opening, she hasn’t had a tip jar and does not let people tip at the machine.

“When we opened the doors, there was never a tipping option,” she said.

“My goal was to kind of just let people off the hook," added Mignone. "Let them come in get their bagels, enjoy the atmosphere and go on their way without having to kick in a couple of extra dollars on something they are already paying for."

Her “no-tips-allowed” policy started because she would personally feel obligated when she picked up food at the counter and was asked how much she would want to tip.

“I don’t want the person who is standing in front of me to ever feel not valued and I don’t appreciate them,” said Mignone. “It’s tip shaming to me and I feel bad. I’m kind of pressured into it and when I opened the shop, I’m like, if I feel this way, I don’t want anybody else to feel this way, and so I decided to turn it off.”

Mignone recognizes that this doesn’t work for every business, but it does for hers.

“Some salaries are literally based on tips, you should continue to tip and you should tip well. I do tip, and I tip well when we do," she said. "I’ve made the choice that this is not the setting for it and I’m going to let everybody off the hook when they come in, without feeling any guilt or shame."

Cayden Bjork works nearby.

“Tip your servers. My only problem is that when we get to restaurants I’m only there for like maybe two minutes. It is their job, they sign up to do that," said Bjork. "If you want to tip, sure I guess, I don’t mind throwing in a couple of dollars. But the pressure that’s there, that obligation that feels like it’s there for certain areas, it's definitely not needed.”

Her move has sparked conversations around tipping. And even brought her new customers.

“I had no idea it actually would generate support for my business and people have very specifically said, we’re coming in just because you posted that policy," said Mignone. "Which I was kind of surprised by."

Even though you can’t tip, there are other ways that you can help her business.

“The tips we would love is if you love us, tell everybody under the sun,” said Mignone.