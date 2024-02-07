Nonprofit prepares to take load of supplies to Navajo Nation

MAGNA, Utah — For a few years now, a brightly-colored trailer showing the faces of beloved Native American elders has been a unique focal piece in one Magna neighborhood.

"Navajo Strong," the name of a nonprofit started in 2020 to help those in Navajo communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, is painted on the side of the trailer.

Over the years, the trailer has helped the nonprofit distribute essentials to those living on the reservation and in less than a month, it will travel hundreds of miles to Tuba City, Arizona as part of the latest distribution drive to collect firewood and petfood.

The drive depends entirely on generous donations from the community.

Leah Haswood- Swenson of Magna and her father, Lee Haswood, play a critical role in making the effort happen. On top of working two jobs, being a mom and wife, as well as caring for her family, Leah dedicates about 15 hours of her spare time each week to Navajo Strong.

FOX 13 News visited their home in Magna as the father-daughter duo chopped wood in preparation for the distribution drive at the beginning of March.

“He has been a really good guy to help out, and dealing with me, too. I mean, sometimes I get stressed out, and he knows it but he's always been there,” Leah explained.

Lee takes great pride in helping Navajo Strong, too. He says not only does this allow him to provide for his family and friends on the reservation, but it keeps him active in retirement.

“I'm really happy with what I'm doing. It makes me [from] the bottom of my heart feel good - that's probably what keeps me going strong,” Lee reflected.

Navajo Strong is collecting opened or new petfood and firewood through February 29. A drop-off location can be found at Les Schawb Tire Center located at 3751 W 3500 S in West Valley City.

For more information or to make a monetary donation, click here or email info@navajostrong.org.