North Tooele firefighters volunteer to fight megafires in Oregon

TOOELE, Utah — Crews from Utah traveled to Oregon to help contain the Falls Fire, which has burned over 140,000 acres and is now 73 percent contained.

One such fighter is Julius Gallegos from North Tooele Fire District.

"It can be pretty challenging, but very rewarding,” said Gallegos, a seasonal wildland firefighter. “Long hours - sometimes 16 hour days for 2 or 3 weeks straight, working in the sun, steep terrain, lot of physical labor."

This is Gallegos’ wildfire first season with the North Tooele Fire District.

"It’s a very dynamic job. You never know what you'll be doing that day." He said. "Trimming up trees, chopping down trees, patrolling the roads, patrolling the fire lines, making sure that there are now spot fires that have passed the roads, cleaning up edges to prevent further spread."

Back at home, Gallegos has been busy with fires here too.

"We're just barely starting this fire season. It’s projected that fire season will go till early, mid-October this year.”

They work with other agencies nationwide through a mutual aid program.

"It also gives them the opportunity to further their skill set in a wide variety of terrain, with other types of firefighters and other types of trucks that we might not have ready access to train on because of their constant use,” said fellow North Tooele Fire District Jon Smith.

The best way to fight wildfires is to prevent them. This helps departments like the North Tooele Fire District because many of their firefighters are volunteers.

"By not dragging your chains, by not parking your cars in high vegetation, but not shooting into high tall grass or using exploding targets,” said Smith. “And not throwing cigarettes out the windows. And when we’re camping and recreating on BLM land, make sure you're putting those fires out."

Through a federal grant awarded to the North Tooele Fire District, Gallegos can now help people within their district with fire prevention for free.

"Me and my partner will come out and survey your home, and give you advice on how you can better prevent a fire from destroying your home,” added Gallegos.

Hoping to continue to save lives – wherever he is called.

"Firefighting is a very rewarding profession for me personally, and I’m honored to be there and help out my community and help out my country, in any ways that I can,” said Gallegos.