18 year-old man arrested following DUI crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18 year-old man was arrested Friday night following a crash involving four vehicles. Police say impairment was a factor.

Salt Lake City Police say the investigation began just before 9:00 p.m. in the area of 400 South State Street, where a driver in the northbound lanes was speeding, later crashing into another car at the intersection. The struck vehicle was overturned, but the driver, a 22 year-old woman, only sustained minor injuries. Two other vehicles only sustained secondary damage with no injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the driver, Cesar Rojas, 18, to be impaired at the time of the crash. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Negligently Operating a Vehicle Resulting in Injury.

In statement, Chief Mike Brown urged drivers to be responsible and avoid getting behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

"Driving impaired is an inexcusable and reckless decision that puts our entire community in danger," says Brown. "The victims of these crashes can be left with life-altering injuries, emotional trauma, and, in the worst cases, the loss of life. I urge everyone to make responsible choices by planning ahead, using a designated driver, or calling for a ride. There is just never an excuse for putting lives at risk."