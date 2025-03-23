Dog shot and killed after biting Salt Lake City Police officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police has released bodycam footage showing what led up to a moment where an officer shot a dog after being bitten early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from SLCPD, the incident began around 3:15 a.m., when officers were called to a 7-Eleven on 1692 West North Temple on reports of trespassing.

Once on scene, two officers encountered a large group of people in the parking, calling for backup. When one officer approached the group, a dog on a leash began barking, and later lunging at the officer, biting him.

Bodycam footage released by SLCPD shows the officer walking away from the scene, informing dispatch of the bite, before circling around the front of the store, whereupon seeing the dog charge towards another officer, he aimed his weapon and fired. The encounter is corroborated by footage from the other officer whom the dog was attacking in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The footage then shows a woman, presumably the dog's owner, attempting to approach the dog, before being restrained and taken to the ground by officers.

Salt Lake City Police say she was detained for her safety, and to preserve evidence. The dog was later euthanized by Salt Lake County Animal Services.

No arrests or citations were issued in the incident. SLCPD says they allowed the owner a private moment with the dog, and provided information how to retrieve the remains before driving her home.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd issued the following statement:

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. I understand how people deeply care for their animals, and I recognize the pain this dog’s owner and those who knew this dog are experiencing. At the same time, our officers were faced with a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation. The officers were forced to make a difficult, split-second decision to protect themselves. None of our officers ever want to be placed in these types of situations but our priority will always be the safety of our officers and community.”

SLCPD Spokesperson Brent Weisberg says they are conducting a standard use-of-force investigation into the incident. The injured officer was evaluated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer involved remains on regular duty.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.