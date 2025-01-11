Driver stable following rollover crash into Spanish Fork River

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two bystanders jumped into action Friday to rescue a driver after their vehicle rolled into the Spanish Fork River Friday night.

Spanish Fork Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area of Arrowhead Trail and Main Street. Once there, they found the overturned vehicle, as well as two people who managed to get the driver out of the vehicle and pull them to shore. The driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after crews arrived.

City of Spanish Fork

Due to hazardous material leaking from the vehicle, the Utah Valley Special Response Team was brought in to mitigate possible contamination. At time of reporting, officials with the Utah County Health Department, Central Utah Water Conservancy District, and the Strawberry Water Association say there is currently no public safety concerns stemming from the crash.

In a statement, Spanish Fork Fire Chief Eddie Hales expressed gratitude to the bystanders who helped the driver, but warned that people should be mindful of the dangers that can come from attempting a river rescue without proper equipment or training.

"We are deeply appreciative of the bravery displayed by these individuals," says Hales. "However, we want to remind the public of the signicant dangers posed by freezing water and unknown conditions. Personal safety should always be your top priority.”

Spanish Fork Police are currently investigating the crash.