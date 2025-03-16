Fire causes 'significant' damage to South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan home suffered "significant" damage to its roof after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Bryan Lessner tells FOX 13 News the call came in around 7:45 a.m., reporting a fire in a residential neighborhood near 10000 South 4800 West.

Once on scene, crews saw visible smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home. With assistance from West Jordan Fire and other agencies, they were able to keep the flames contained to the home and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Two residents were inside when fire crews arrived, but were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The flames have been extinguished, but fire investigators remain on scene as they work to determine the cause. Lessner says the blaze caused "significant" damage to the roof, but the financial estimate has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.