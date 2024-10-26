Five injured, one critical, following electrical explosion in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Five people were injured, with one being transported in critical condition, following an electrical explosion in West Valley City Saturday morning.

West Valley City Fire tells FOX 13 News that the explosion happened around 9:15 a.m. as a contracted electric company was working on a transformer outside of a building located near 4800 West 2400 South.

There were reports of a flash, indicating an electrical explosion. However, there was no fire caused by the explosion by the time emergency crews arrived on-scene. The five people injured were all working on the transformer at the time.

One person was transported in critical condition to University of Utah Health's Burn Center. Two others were transported to local hospitals in fair condition, while the remaining two were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the incident.