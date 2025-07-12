House fire prompts road closure in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A house fire involving two homes prompted a road closure Saturday morning, according to a Draper City public notice.

In an email sent out just after 8:00 a.m., the city announced the closure of 300 East between Stokes Avenue and 13800 South, after fire crews responded to a fire burning on Sher Lane.

Chief Clint Smith with Draper City Fire Department tells FOX 13 News the initial call came around 7:00 a.m. While crews were on route, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

The fire spread to a nearby home directly south of where the fire started. A preliminary estimate places the damages to the second home between $50,000 and $70,000.

The occupants of both homes were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is now out, and firefighters are currently working to secure the area and prevent flare-ups prior to conducting a more thorough investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of 300 East while the scene remains active.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.