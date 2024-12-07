Hyrum man arrested for sharing child sex abuse materials on social media

HYRUM, Utah — A Hyrum man was arrested Wednesday following multiple reports of child sex abuse material being posted on social media.

Shayde David Kerr, 19, was booked into Cache County Jail Wednesday morning on ten counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. According to the probable cause statement filed by the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began back in August after four cybertips were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Two of the reports were submitted by Google, while one each were submitted by Discord and Snapchat. The two reports from Google, both submitted in February, reported that a combined total 11 files of child sex abuse material had been linked to Kerr's Google account.

The report from Snapchat, submitted in April, reported one file linked to Kerr's account, while the report from Discord, submitted August 22, said one file had been posted in one of its servers, also linked to Kerr's account.

After obtaining a search warrant for personal information linked to the Google account, police were able to backtrace the IP address to Kerr's residence in Hyrum. After serving an additional search warrant, officers were able to confirm 12 separate uploads of child sex abuse materials from Kerr's social media accounts.

The booking document states that Kerr's personal computers and other electronics were seized are still being processed as part of the investigation.

Kerr is being held without bail, pending trial.