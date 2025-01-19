Local dry cleaner sues Swig over Sugar House location

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of a Salt Lake City dry cleaning business are suing the owners of a Swig in Sugar House, saying the long lines are blocking access to their business.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Shane and Kacey Kang, the owners of Dirk's Dry Cleaners, located at 1871 South 700 East, say the "dirty soda" business next door is violating a previously established easement agreement that was set up between the Kang family and FBS SLC, LLC, the current owners of the property, back in 2003. FBS is listed in the suit as a co-defendant.

The agreement allowed vehicle and pedestrian access along the north side of both properties. The complaint says the right-of-way easement allowed single vehicle drive-through access for a coffee shop operating on the property at the time. The intention was to allow the drive thru to operate without blocking car or pedestrian access in the easement area.

Swig, the lawsuit alleges, is violating that agreement by operating a two-lane drive thru that uses more of the property managed by the Kang family. The complaints says despite multiple requests, neither FBS nor Swig have done anything to solve the problem.

The Kang family is seeking an injunction against Swig and FBS barring them from using the easement. They are also seeking $300,000 in damages, as well as legal fees.