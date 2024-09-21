Watch Now
Man dies after late-night shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One man is dead after sustaining a serious gunshot wound near the Marshall White Center early Saturday morning.

Ogden Police say the shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 2800 Block of Childs Avenue. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 45 year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Weber County Homicide Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

