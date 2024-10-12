Man in critical condition after crash in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was left in critical condition after a car crash in downtown Salt Lake City late Friday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 400 South State Street, where officers found two heavily damaged cars blocking the road. One of the drivers was transported in critical condition.

Preliminary findings indicate the driver, a 35 year-old man, ran a red light while heading easy on 400 South, colliding with another vehicle heading north. Detectives believe the same driver was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The vehicles ended up on a section of UTA's TRAX line, causing the intersection to be closed, and TRAX service to be disrupted for a number of hours.

The incident remains under investigation. Aside from the 35 year-old man, no other injuries were reported.