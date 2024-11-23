Watch Now
Man killed in high-speed crash near Centerville

File photo: Motorcycle crash
CENTERVILLE, Utah — One man is dead after a high-speed motorcycle crash near Centerville Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. on Legacy Highway near Parrish Lane, where a rider, a 31 year-old man, was traveling southbound on a white Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Witness told police he was traveling at a high speed when he failed to navigate the curve. The rider crashed into the cable barrier in the center median and was thrown from his bike. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been publicly released. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

