Missing hang glider found safe in Holbrook Canyon

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Search and rescue safely located a stranded hang glider Thursday after strong winds knocked him off course into Holbrook Canyon.

The search began around 7:00 PM, and the Davis County Sheriff's Office received a call from the glider himself. He had launched from the "V" launch sight in Centerville around 1:00 p.m., and was originally set to land in Draper before strong winds pushed him towards the canyon, leading to a rough landing.

While he was able to call for help, he did not know his exact location, prompting dispatch to use cellular data to estimate his location. Search and Rescue teams deployed from Bountiful, with multiple teams combing the canyon, later finding the hang glider unharmed and walking him down the canyon.