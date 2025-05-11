Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Missing hang glider found safe in Holbrook Canyon

A photo from the search released by the Davis County Sheriff's Office. It's night. In the middle of a forested area, a members of the search and rescue team wearing bright green shirts and headlamps search the canyon.
Davis County Sheriff's Office
A photo from the search released by the Davis County Sheriff's Office. It's night. In the middle of a forested area, a members of the search and rescue team wearing bright green shirts and headlamps search the canyon.
Posted

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Search and rescue safely located a stranded hang glider Thursday after strong winds knocked him off course into Holbrook Canyon.

The search began around 7:00 PM, and the Davis County Sheriff's Office received a call from the glider himself. He had launched from the "V" launch sight in Centerville around 1:00 p.m., and was originally set to land in Draper before strong winds pushed him towards the canyon, leading to a rough landing.

While he was able to call for help, he did not know his exact location, prompting dispatch to use cellular data to estimate his location. Search and Rescue teams deployed from Bountiful, with multiple teams combing the canyon, later finding the hang glider unharmed and walking him down the canyon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere