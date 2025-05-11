Watch Now
Motorcycle rider in critical condition follow crash in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to a press release posted to Facebook by Kaysville Police, the crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of 1050 East Ward Road. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle rider lying in a grassy area off the shoulder of the road with apparent head injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, they were transported by helicopter to University of Utah Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they're made available.

