Northbound I-15 closed following crash near Bluffdale

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera showing a massive backup of vehicles in the northbound lanes due to the road closure.
BLUFFDALE, Utah — The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed Saturday morning following a crash Utah Highway Patrol says involved 10 vehicles.

The crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. just north of 14600 South. While 10 vehicles were confirmed to be involved, UHP says only one person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed for one hour, with traffic diverted at 14600 South as responders worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

