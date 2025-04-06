Northbound lanes of I-15 closed after deadly wrong way crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, and two others injured, after a wrong-way crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m., when a driver in a blue Toyota Camry was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-80 before turning onto the I-15 northbound lanes.

At approximately 700 South, the driver collided with an Audi heading north. They also sideswiped a gray Hyundai driving north. The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital, and is reported to be stable. The driver of the Hyundai experienced minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital. The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

All northbound lanes are currently closed with traffic diverting at 600 South. UHP says the lanes may be reopened at 3:30 p.m. at the earliest.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

