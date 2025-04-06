Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Northbound lanes of I-15 closed after deadly wrong way crash in Salt Lake City

A still from a UDOT traffic camera showing the moments following the crash. It's daytime, the view is obstructed by a highway sign, but numerous police and fire vehicles block off the northbound lanes.
UDOT
A still from a UDOT traffic camera showing the moments following the crash.
A still from a UDOT traffic camera showing the moments following the crash. It's daytime, the view is obstructed by a highway sign, but numerous police and fire vehicles block off the northbound lanes.
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, and two others injured, after a wrong-way crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m., when a driver in a blue Toyota Camry was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-80 before turning onto the I-15 northbound lanes.

At approximately 700 South, the driver collided with an Audi heading north. They also sideswiped a gray Hyundai driving north. The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital, and is reported to be stable. The driver of the Hyundai experienced minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital. The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

All northbound lanes are currently closed with traffic diverting at 600 South. UHP says the lanes may be reopened at 3:30 p.m. at the earliest.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere