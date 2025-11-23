Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One confirmed dead after crash near Providence, Highway 165 closed

PROVIDENCE, Utah — One person is confirmed dead after two vehicles crashed on State Route 165 south of Providence. Both directions of the road remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Officials confirm that the incident was reported at 8:40 p.m.; however, the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are not confirmed at this time.

The condition of the other people involved in the crash is also not confirmed; it is not known which vehicle the fatal party belonged to.

State Route 165 will remain closed during the investigation for any further updates.

