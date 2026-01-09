'He was Godfearing, selfless, most caring man I ever met' family remembers Vaea Tulikihihifo

SALT LAKE CITY — A day after a tragic shooting in the Rose Park area in Salt Lake City, friends and family are trying to process what happened. It was a mass casualty event that garnered a masive police presence and investigation.

People are still in the hospital, while others are grieving the loved ones they lost.

The past 24 hours have been unthinkable for the Tulikihihifo family.

"We take things for granted, not knowing who we have, how long we have them for in our lives,” said Darian Tulikihihifo. "To me, my dad was someone I looked up to. He was Godfearing, selfless, most caring man I ever meet."

Darian is the eldest of Vaea Tulikihihifo’s 11 kids. They adored their dad, who on Wednesday night was at a memorial service at the Rose Park LDS meeting house.

"My dad was there to support others, to mourn with others, just like how others have done for us,” Darian said.

Eight people were shot, and 2 of them died – Vaea, or Junior as he was fondly called, was one of them.

"Share that light that he gave us,” recalls Darian about his dad. “He was the life of the party. Anywhere he went, everybody knew he was coming, everybody could feel his spirit coming from miles away, he was definitely a family man at first.”

It’s a tragedy that broke the hearts of many -- especially for those in the Pacific Islander community. The congregation at the meeting house was predominantly Tongan.

"Some people are angry about it, some people who are just tired, frustrated, why do we have to lose so many people like this, why did it have to be at a family event, at a place that we respect?" said Oreta Tupola, with Pacific Islander Knowledge 2 Action Resources.

The organization works to create safe spaces and provide resources. They also host sessions for men called KAVA — Knowledge Above Violence Always.

Sione Vatuvei led some of those talks. He was the other person who died in the shooting Wednesday night.

"He was trying to share more hope and positive messages around his situation and how, what he has learned from the life that he lived,” explained Tupola.

Darian is holding his siblings close and trying to move forward. "My dad didn’t leave us here by ourselves. He definitely taught us to always lean towards one another."

If you would like to help the Tulikihihifo family with expenses here.