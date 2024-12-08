Ogden man arrested after dousing woman in gasoline, setting her on fire

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man is in jail after police say he doused a woman in gasoline and then set her on fire early Friday morning.

Gregory Youngblood, 57, was booked into Weber County Jail Friday night following a day-long search. He faces felony charges of Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Assault, and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Booking documents say the investigation began just before 2:00 a.m., when officers received reports of an assault in a residential neighborhood. Reportedly, dispatchers heard the victim screaming in the background of the call, "yelling that someone had thrown gasoline on her and set her on fire."

Once on scene, officers found the victim in the street with severe burns to her face, chest, shoulder, and arm. The probable cause statement says the severity would "likely result in serious permanent disfigurement."

The victim told police that she had been in a bedroom at the home with a friend who was going to give her a ride. The same friend also agreed to give a ride to Youngblood, with the victim voicing her displease. The two had allegedly been arguing on and off for several days prior.

It was then that Youngblood entered the room, threw the gasoline on victim and then ignited. Witnesses told police that he proceeded to throw the victim to the floor, straddling her and strangling her with both hands briefly before fleeing the home through a back door.

Officers searched the area, but were initially unable to locate Youngblood. After locating an active cell phone number for him, a warrant was issued to the phone's carrier for location data.

Around 10:00 p.m., the phone was located in Riverdale, and Youngblood was apprehended by agents with the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, who located a glass pipe with burn residue on the inside, typical used for methamphetamine.

The officer attempted to interview Youngblood post-Miranda, but the booking document states he invoked his right to an attorney and would not speak further.

Youngblood is currently being held without bail, pending trial.