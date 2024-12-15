Watch Now
One dead, another critical following rollover crash near Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One person has died, and another was transported in critical condition, following a rollover crash in Eagle Mountain Saturday night.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred after 11:00 p.m. on Eagle Mountain Boulevard near State Route 73. The sheriff's office says the crash involved one vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was transported to a local hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

