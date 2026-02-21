One man dead after fatal snowmobile accident near Iron Mine Mountain

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Officials confirm one person is dead after crashing his snowmobile in the Iron Mine Mountain near Woodland Friday morning.

Wasatch County 911 Center received a report of a snowmobile accident at 11:45 a.m. Investigators believe the adult male rider crashed and became trapped beneath his snowmobile. Members of his riding group located him and initiated CPR, though he had passed away at the scene.

The identity of the rider has not been confirmed at this time.

