Police investigating after man dies from gunshot wound in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking the public for help after a man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

West Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News the investigation began around 3:45 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of 7900 South 6400 West.

Once on scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he later died from his wounds.

The incident remains under investigation at time of reporting. Police say there is no immediate danger to the public, but are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact their non-emergency dispatch line at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made avaialble.