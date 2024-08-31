Santaquin Police Department unveils new Special Needs Registry

SANTAQUIN, Utah — The Santaquin Police Department unveiled a new Special Needs Registry this week, geared towards helping people with Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, Down syndrome or other disabilities.

The idea for the registry came from McKinzie Bradshaw, the police department's Records Clerk and Evidence Technician, after an incident that took place earlier this month."

"We had a little boy that was found wandering on one of the roads," said Bradshaw.

She says one of their officers found that child.

"I guess the teacher had seen that the officers were out with the little boy, so they stopped and were able to tell the officers who the parents were," said Bradshaw. "We were lucky that the teacher stopped and was able to give them information about the kids so we could find the parents, but usually that doesn't happen."

That gave Bradshaw an idea.

"Me and Lt. Wall were talking about it and how it would be nice if we had more pictures and information of other kids," said Bradshaw.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Bradshaw created the departments new Special Needs Registry.

She said she did some research on Google and reached out to other agencies in the area who sent some examples of what they were doing. Bradshaw says she took bits and pieces from departments like Orem and Provo in helping create Santaquin PD's registry.

On Friday, Bradshaw walked FOX 13 News through the information added into a database and used by first responders in emergencies.

"There's just tabs that are obviously required, like name, address, phone number," said Bradshaw.

The form will collect other information as well. That includes places someone may wanders, fears/triggers, medical conditions/diagnosis, calming methods and emergency contact information.

"We want a picture so that we can look up the pictures and see what the kids look like if we're looking for them," said Bradshaw.

According to the department's website, all of the information collected is confidential. That information will need to be updated yearly for children and as needed for adults.

"I think it's a great opportunity for community policing, to kind of fill the gap between law enforcement and special needs, people out there that need assistance from us," said Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department.

Lt. Wall spoke to the importance of this tool for officers when responding to a call.

"Let's say it's something that could be potentially really dangerous and we need to get a contact with a parent or a loved one or so somebody that can give us more information, that's where that, registry could play a vital part of, hey, we need to find information," said Lt. Wall.

So far, Bradshaw says seven or eight people have filled out an application.

"If you have a kid that could benefit or even an adult that could benefit from this to make sure that you get on and fill out an application," said Bradshaw.

For more information on the special needs registry, you can visit their website here.