Search underway for missing 12 year-old snowmobiler in Franklin Basin

FRANKLIN BASIN, Idaho — Search-and-rescue crews from Utah and Idaho are searching Franklin Basin after a 12 year-old snowmobiler went missing Saturday afternoon.

In a press release sent out Sunday morning, the Cache County Sheriff's Office says the 12 year-old boy was with a snowmobiling group when he went missing in an area approximately two and a half miles southwest of Gibson Basin.

Due to the area being along the Idaho-Utah border, search-and-rescue teams with both the Cache County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office deployed to the Franklin Basin Road Trailhead in Logan Canyon.

Crews searched for a number of hours, both on vehicles and on foot, looking for a yellow snowmobile the 12 year-old had been riding. Drones have also been deployed to assist in the search, looking for either the snowmobile, heat signatures, or other signs of life. Pings were made to the boy's cell phone, but with no response.

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Weber County Search and Rescue deployed to the area to relieve the Cache County team. This was after the team had been searching under snowy weather, with temperatures dropping to as low -15°F overnight.

At time of reporting, the search is still ongoing.