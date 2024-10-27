Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Semi crash prompts closure in Parley's Canyon

A photo of the crash scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It is daytime, and water surrounds the now burnt out shell of the semi cab. Firefighters surround the semi to monitor for any additional flare-ups.
Utah Highway Patrol
A photo of the crash scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It is daytime, and water surrounds the now burnt out shell of the semi cab. Firefighters surround the semi to monitor for any additional flare-ups.
Posted
and last updated

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — A semi crash prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of I-80 Sunday morning, forcing drivers to turn back.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that a semi truck headed west left the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier around 7:30 a.m. The truck then overturned and caught fire, prompting crews with Unified Fire and other agencies to respond, both to put out the flames and to mitigate the fuel spill.

Two people were inside the semi. They were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

At time of reporting, the westbound lanes remain closed. Drivers are being diverted to alternate routes, and UDOT advises that semi trucks are not allowed through Emigration Canyon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere