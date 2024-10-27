Semi crash prompts closure in Parley's Canyon

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — A semi crash prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of I-80 Sunday morning, forcing drivers to turn back.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that a semi truck headed west left the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier around 7:30 a.m. The truck then overturned and caught fire, prompting crews with Unified Fire and other agencies to respond, both to put out the flames and to mitigate the fuel spill.

Two people were inside the semi. They were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

At time of reporting, the westbound lanes remain closed. Drivers are being diverted to alternate routes, and UDOT advises that semi trucks are not allowed through Emigration Canyon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.