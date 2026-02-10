Slow start to a stormy weather pattern

After a warm start to the week, it's finally going to be looking like winter!

A southwest flow will push yesterday's front back north today, bringing the best chance of light valley rain & mountain snow to the north.

Moisture surging into UT will bring heavier, widespread rain tomorrow with moderate to heavy snow in the mountains late tonight into Thursday morning!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then switching to light rain in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & a slight chance of t-storms after midnight. Lows: Near 50.