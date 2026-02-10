Hogle Zoo's snow leopard 'Bhutan' begins new chapter at Binder Park Zoo in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY — Once the star of Hogle Zoo’s Asian Highlands, Bhutan, the snow leopard is now making pawprints in Michigan as it joins Binder Park Zoo for an important conservation mission.

The zoo says that based on a recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aqariums Species Survival Plan, the one and a half year old snow leopard was moved to the Michigan Zoo.

Bhutan was born at Hogle Zoo on June 4, 2024, along with his sister, Pavlova. Zoo officials say Bhutan quickly made a name for himself as the adventurous and food-motivated cub of the duo.

The zoo says that the Asian Highlands team spent months helping Bhutan build confidence and resilience to prepare him for the move.

Binder Park Zoo officials say that Bhutan has been paired with a female snow leopard named Victoria, and they hope the pair will aid in the conservation of the species.

"We’re incredibly proud of Bhutan and the team that helped set him up for success," Hogle Zoo said in a release. "This move supports the long-term future of snow leopards and marks an exciting next step for a cub who has officially grown up!"