Spanish Fork family displaced after teen ignited cardboard in basement

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork family is displaced and their son injured after an ignited cardboard spread the fire to the basement Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a teenage male ignited cardboard in their basement bedroom at their home near 900 East Canyon Drive when it had spread to the rest of the room.

The family had evacuated, when crews arrived they found an active fire with smoke throughout the rest of the basement.

The fire would later be extinguished and the teen male would be transported to the hospital for burns on their hands and for smoke inhalation.

The residence sustained significant damage and is currently deemed uninhabitable.

The family has been displaced and it currently staying with relatives.

