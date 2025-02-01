Watch Now
Storage unit fire causes $40,000 in damage in Ogden

A photo of the scene released by Ogden Fire Department. It's daytime, and crews continue to spray down the storage unit where the fire occurred. Three firefighters are on the roof, while another three are on the ground, two outside the unit, and one inside. Smoke billows out from within.
OGDEN, Utah — The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out at an Ogden storage unit Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Ogden Fire Department, the incident began around 8:13 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a storage unit. A bystander on scene told them the unit had an empty propane tank and a small gas can inside.

A photo of the scene released by Ogden Fire Department. It's daytime. Smoke billows from inside the storage unit. A pickup truck with a number of items in the truck bed sits in the foreground. A firefighter stands next to it. Three firefighters are on the roof to the structure.

Crews from Ogden, Riverdale, and Roy Fire departments responded to the scene, with a total deployment of 23 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engine companies, as well as an ambulance and paramedic unit.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the building sustained an estimated $40,000 in damages. The Fire Marshall's office is currently investigating the cause.

