Storage unit fire causes $40,000 in damage in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out at an Ogden storage unit Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Ogden Fire Department, the incident began around 8:13 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a storage unit. A bystander on scene told them the unit had an empty propane tank and a small gas can inside.

Ogden Fire Department

Crews from Ogden, Riverdale, and Roy Fire departments responded to the scene, with a total deployment of 23 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engine companies, as well as an ambulance and paramedic unit.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the building sustained an estimated $40,000 in damages. The Fire Marshall's office is currently investigating the cause.