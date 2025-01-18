Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning after hit-and-run crash left a person seriously injured in the Granary District.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. in the area of 700 South 600 West, where a person driving a black Audi failed to stop at the intersection, hitting a 31 year-old man. A UHP trooper who happened to be in the area tried, and failed, to stop the driver from fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but currently remains stable.

Private security guards happened to follow the suspect from a distance, tailing the car to the area of 1820 West 465 North. After calling the information into UHP's dispatch center, an argument ensued between the security guards and the suspect.

The security guards detained the suspect until officers with SLCPD and UHP arrived to take them into custody. Preliminary findings show the driver was impaired at the time of the arrest.

At time of reporting, the suspect's identity has not been released. SLCPD is investigating whether the they may have been engaging in street racing in the moments leading up to the crash. Both SLCPD and UHP are also working to determine appropriate criminal charges.