Suspect arrested for DUI after collision with UHP vehicle in Murray

A driver was arrested early Saturday morning after a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Murray.

According to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol, this happened around 1:00 a.m. on the I-15 off-ramp at 5300 South, where a trooper's patrol car struck a passenger vehicle that had stopped in the travel lane after running out of fuel.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the passenger car, a 19 year-old woman, was unharmed. Shortly after the incident, she was arrested by Murray Police for Driving Under the Influence.