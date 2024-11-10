Suspect in hospital following police incident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — A suspect has been taken to the hospital after a police response escalated to an alleged shooting early Sunday morning.

West Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Hoyle Circle neighborhood, near 5600 West 7000 South, when officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Over the course of the interaction, the situation escalated, leading to shots being fired. One suspect was transported to the hospital, but police say it was largely precautionary. No officers were injured in the incident, which at time of reporting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.