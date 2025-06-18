Taylorsville officials expand safety precautions following deadly WestFest shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Days after the deadly shooting at WestFest that killed 3 people, including an 8-month-old child, and injured two others, Taylorsville police and city officials have announced an expansion to safety precautions for the upcoming Taylorsville Dayzz event.

The festival, which is celebrating its 29th year, opens June 26 and features traditional music, food and retail booths, a car show, parade, 5K, and fireworks.

The enhanced security measures include wrapping up adult carnival rides earlier in the day.

“Our hearts are breaking for our friends and colleagues to the northwest,” said Mayor Kristie Overson. “As neighbors, we share in the community’s grief. We are saddened that this tragedy happened at their own city festival that, like ours, is meant to be a community celebration, and we remain deeply committed to ensuring Taylorsville Dayzz remains a joyous, secure experience for all.”

Additional security measures:



The carnival's larger, adult rides will close at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. (They had been scheduled to run through 11:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday)

Organizers say this extra time will give the Taylorsville police more time to disperse crowds ahead of the fireworks, and limit gathering by young adults and teens as it becomes dark at nightfall

Additional lighting and event light towers will be added throughout the park

The physical location of the carnival has been stretched out and moved further to the east of the park to decompress any gathering crowds

Taylorsville Police Department will have an enhanced police presence on all three days and evenings of the festivities

Gang loitering is prohibited

The city of Taylorsville has passed a resolution allowing officers to disperse any individuals with a known gang affiliation



“While it is impossible to plan for every contingency, we believe these additional security measures and adjustments will help provide a safe environment for Taylorsville Dayzz,” said Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam. “Our officers will be present, visible and ready to respond so that families can enjoy the festivities with peace of mind. The safety of our residents and visitors is always our top priority.”

You can find more information on Taylorsville Dayzz and its complete schedule here.

