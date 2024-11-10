Tooele woman charged for bomb threat against University of Utah Medical Center

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tooele woman is facing a felony terrorism charge after making a bomb threat against the University of Utah Medical Center back in September.

Macie Lynne Ctibor, 20, was charged Friday with Threat of Terrorism, a third-degree felony. According to charging documents, this happened on September 17, when a University Police detective was made aware of a threat made against the center, prompting a sweep of the building.

According to a statement to police by medical center's assistant director of operations, the cost of the delays in patient care caused by the threat and subsequent sweep was over $10,000, and included a number of delayed surgical procedures.

Following the sweep, police spoke with the phone operator that took the call where the threat was issued. She told officers that the caller told her that a bomb was in the building, and would explode in thirty minutes. The call itself lasted only six seconds.

Police conducted a records check, tracing the phone number to Ctibor, who had called the medical center multiple times between July and August from the same number. The phone number and address were then verified with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, who also had records of communicating with Ctibor.

When detectives arrived at the address, they spoke with a relative who advised she no longer lived there, but called her on speakerphone in presence of the officers to advise they wanted to speak to her.

Police then visited the new address where Ctibor was staying, whereupon they spoke with someone claiming to be her attorney, who said they weren't giving a statement. Shortly after that, Ctibor exited the home and "rolled her eyes" when the detectives explained why they were there. Police then seized her cellphone, and a search warrant was ordered for a download of its contents.

The phone data indicated that Ctibor had made the threat, and was prompted by an outstanding medical owed to the medical center she was struggling to make payments on. The call logs also lined up with the exact time and data the threat was made to the medical center, according to the phone operator.

At time of reporting, a court date has not yet been set.