Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Traffic blocked at 300 South following crash in Salt Lake City

Two photos of the two damaged vehicles released by Salt Lake City Police. On the left is an image of a grey sedan with visible damage on the driver side door. On the right is a blue sedan with its front crumpled.
Salt Lake City Police
Two photos of the two damaged vehicles released by Salt Lake City Police. On the left is an image of a grey sedan with visible damage on the driver side door. On the right is a blue sedan with its front crumpled.
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The southbound lanes of 700 East were closed at 300 South following a crash involving two cars Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 400 South 700 East.

Despite the damage shown to the vehicles in photos released from the scene, SLCPD says there were no serious injuries.

At time of reporting, southbound traffic on 700 East is expected to remain blocked until at least 8:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere