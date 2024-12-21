Traffic blocked at 300 South following crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The southbound lanes of 700 East were closed at 300 South following a crash involving two cars Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 400 South 700 East.

Despite the damage shown to the vehicles in photos released from the scene, SLCPD says there were no serious injuries.

At time of reporting, southbound traffic on 700 East is expected to remain blocked until at least 8:20 a.m.

We are investigating a two-car crash in the intersection of 400 South 700 East



Fortunately, there are no serious injuries.



All southbound traffic on 700 East is blocked at 300 South and will be for about the next 30 to 40 minutes. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/3ClpjBNmle — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) December 21, 2024

