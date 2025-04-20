Truck hauling pastries catches fire near Salt Lake City

Fire crews spent hours battling a fire on I-215 after a truck hauling donuts and bagels caught fire near Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

This happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the northbound ramp of I-215 West heading to I-80 near North Temple. Salt Lake City Fire Department tells FOX 13 News that preliminary findings indicate that the fire may have been started by the semi truck's brakes. It spread into the box trailer, later engulfing the vehicle.

2 fire engines, a water tender, and a heavy wrecking were deployed to the scene. Crews worked for at least four hours to get the fire under control, later working to extinguish hot spots.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The ramp has since been reopened.