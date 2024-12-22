Two arrested following aggravated robbery at Salt Lake City convenience store

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning following an attempted aggravated robbery at a Salt Lake City convenience store.

Salt Lake City Police say the investigation began just after midnight at the Village on State convenience store located at 1470 South State Street.

Jimmy Gallegos, 19, and Odalys Garcia, 18, entered the store and began looking at merchandise. Garcia then left the store and moved the vehicle in a way police say would have facilitated a quick escape.

Booking documents report that Gallegos took a black mask from the clothing area of the store, pulling off the price tag and putting it on. He then went to the store clerk, first asking the price.

After being told the price, Gallegos then directed the clerk to call someone he knew who worked there. The clerk refused, and stood in the doorway to prevent Gallegos from leaving without paying.

Gallegos then pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the clerk, who proceeded to wrestle and subsequently disarm him. The probable cause statement mentions bystanders also came to the clerk's aid.

Seeing the struggle from outside, Garcia went back into the building, using pepper spray on the clerk to help Gallegos flee. Right as the two made it to their getaway car, they were apprehended by Salt Lake City Police officers.

At time of reporting, Gallegos is being held without bail. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for Aggravated Robbery, Use of a Conceal Weapon in Commission of a Violent Felony, and two additional misdemeanor charges.