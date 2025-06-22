Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Two dead, one critical following crash in Magna

Two images of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. Both are taken at night. The left image shows the damaged red Mustang. The right shows the damaged BMW. Both vehicles show extensive damage, with parts of the engine exposed and the from and rear crumpled. Both vehicles are sitting in a patch of vegetation.
Utah Highway Patrol
Two images of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. Both are taken at night. The left image shows the damaged red Mustang. The right shows the damaged BMW. Both vehicles show extensive damage, with parts of the engine exposed and the from and rear crumpled. Both vehicles are sitting in a patch of vegetation.
Posted
and last updated

MAGNA, Utah — Two people have died, and one remains in critical condition after a t-bone crash in Magna Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash occured at 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of SR 201 and 7200 West.

A white BMW was heading east on SR 201 while a red Mustang was facing north on 7200 West when they getting ready to turn onto the westbound lanes at the stop light. As the Mustang entered the intersection, it was hit straight-on by the BMW.

The two occupants of the Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the BMW was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

An image of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's night. The damaged Mustang sits in a patch of vegetation, the hood is dented, and the engine components are visible the windshields of the car are cracked and shattered. Emergency vehicle lights shine in the background.

The crash caused the intersection to be closed for a number of hours, opening around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification to next-of-kin.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere