Two dead, one critical following crash in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Two people have died, and one remains in critical condition after a t-bone crash in Magna Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash occured at 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of SR 201 and 7200 West.

A white BMW was heading east on SR 201 while a red Mustang was facing north on 7200 West when they getting ready to turn onto the westbound lanes at the stop light. As the Mustang entered the intersection, it was hit straight-on by the BMW.

The two occupants of the Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the BMW was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused the intersection to be closed for a number of hours, opening around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification to next-of-kin.