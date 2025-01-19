Two injured in hit-and-run crash in Ballpark neighborhood

Two people were seriously injured Saturday night following a hit-and-run crash near Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection Cleveland Avenue and Main Street. An officer conducting a proactive patrol happened upon the scene shortly after it occurred.

Two victims, a 53 year-old man and an 18 year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. They had been riding on a motorcycle when they were struck by what police believe to be a gray or light-colored Ford compact car.

Witnesses told police the driver then fled the scene south on Main Street before turning on Andrew Avenue. Preliminary findings indicate that the driver had originally pulled over near Cleveland Avenue to do a U-turn.

At time of reporting, police are still attempting to locate the driver. They say the Ford compact car has significant front end damage following the crash.

Anyone with any information about the location of the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.