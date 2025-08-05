Two killed in rollover crash in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Two people in northern Utah are dead following a rollover crash that happened near the Logan City Landfill Tuesday morning. The names of the deceased aren't being released as next-of-kin notifications are still being made.

According to the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. Monday morning at 14200 Stink Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they found the crashed vehicle and two deceased people, a man and a woman, who had been ejected from the vehicle.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of those involved in this tragic incident," said Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi.

The sheriff's office says they have identified several factors believed to have contributed to the crash, including excessive speed, failure to use seatbelts, and likely the presence of alcohol. Deputies report they found several open containers at the scene of the crash.

"We want to remind everyone in our community to drive safely, wear your seatbelt, and never drink and drive," Lt. Bartschi wrote. "A moment of poor judgment can have devastating and irreversible consequences. Please help us keep our roads safe for everyone."