Two people in critical condition after fight breaks out in West Valley neighborhood

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people are in critical condition after fighting broke out in a West Valley neighborhood early Sunday morning.

West Valley Police tells FOX 13 News the incident began around 1:00 a.m. in the area of 3100 South Timeron Drive. Witness told police they heard fighting and gun shots.

Once on scene, officers found two adult males with several gun shot wounds. They were transported to a local in critical condition, but are said to be stable.

While WVCPD says there's no danger to the public, and number of people were detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing at time of writing.

"It sound's like there was some sort of party at the residence," says West Valley City Police Lt. Levi Lloyd. "Something led to an altercation which lead to the shooting... [there's] a lot of people that were on scene that we're still interviewing and trying to figure out exactly what took place."

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.