Two suspects in custody after police chase ends in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two suspects are in custody after a police chase that started in South Salt Lake ended in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

South Salt Lake Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 4:30 a.m., when officers responded to reports of shots being fired near 2700 South 300 West. Callers gave dispatch a description of an SUV that was believed to be carrying the people responsible.

Officers then located said SUV, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop to investigate. The vehicle fled after they turned on the emergency lights, but later crashed near 1500 South 500 East.

The two suspects, whose identities still remain unknown at time of reporting, fled on foot, later being apprehended near 500 East Emerson Avenue, with assistance from Salt Lake City Police.

"We're still currently investigating the shots fired, but there is no known threat to the public," says Detective Ryan Alvarez. "We have an individual who had minor injuries but [they're] not cooperating with police."

