Wendover firefighter injured in accidental detonation of city's fireworks show

WENDOVER, Utah — Officials with the city of Wendover say they are working to find out what led to an accidental detonation of its Fourth of July fireworks show at 3 Mile Mountain that injured a firefighter.

According to city officials, the accidental detonation happened at around 9:00 a.m. Friday. What caused the detonation isn't known currently.

Wendover's Mayor, Jasie Holm West, tells FOX 13 News that in addition to the firefighter who was injured, two of the city's UTVs also caught fire and were destroyed. The firefighter's injury is described as a non-life-threatening ankle injury.

