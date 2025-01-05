West Valley man arrested for Dec. 23 shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot a man in the leg during an argument December 23.

Aukustino Heinakau Mafi was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

Booking documents say the incident took place near 3600 South 4200 West, where a witness told police she heard Mafi and the victim "yelling at each other" before she heard shots rang out. The victim was found by officers with a wound to his right leg, above the knee. Mafi had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. A preliminary investigation found shell casings and a 9 mm slug at the scene.

One week later, police interviewed the victim at the hospital where he was being treated. The victim confirmed Mafi was the one who shot him, but did not give a reason why.

On January 2, Mafi reported to the West Jordan courthouse for a hearing on a separate case. It was then officers took him into custody, transporting him to West Valley City Police headquarters for questioning.

Mafi is currently being held without bail.