Woman dead, child injured after police chase ends in crash near Layton

LAYTON, Utah — One woman is dead, and a child is in the hospital after a police chased ended in a crash near Layton Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol, troopers received an Attempt-to-Locate warning for a vehicle speeding from Salt Lake County into Davis County on I-15.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but ended the pursuit when it took the off ramp near Antelope Drive around 8:00 a.m. It was then that the vehicle crashed and rolled over on the side of the road.

Both occupants of the vehicle, a female driver and a child, were ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.