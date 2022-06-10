Not so sweet; Lehi shop criticized over chocolate treat name

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi chocolate shop issued an apology and changed the name of one of their items after a viral Twitter post complained of racism.

The item in question was a chocolate-covered twinkie, with the store titling the milk chocolate variety a "Hill Cumorah Nephite," and the dark chocolate version the "Hill Cumorah Lamanite.”

John Lanenga. the owner of Just Add Chocolate, said the store took down the name, which they’ve had for four years, at around noon Thursday and issued an apology on social media.

"I deeply apologize and commit to being more sensitive about the messaging of our chocolate," wrote Lanenga.

Lanenga said Just Add Chocolate received many calls and messages Thursday, most of which were very aggressive and used foul language against him and his store.

"We had the name, this particular name, has been here for four years, and we had one other complaint about it three years ago," explained Lanenga. "I like to have fun. I don't want to poke fun. I want to have fun. I don't want to minimize anybody's suffering or hurt; when you know better, you'll do better. You know, we found out. We found out better."

The name of the chocolate has been changed to just "Hill Cumorah” for both types of chocolate.