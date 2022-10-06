Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane, leading to a full search of the aircraft and its passengers.

Passengers told FOX 13 News something seemed "off" when the plane was taken to an area away from all of the gates once it had landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

"When we got on the ground here it was you know police around," explained passenger Edith Wilson. "They taped off everything except for where we were getting off."

The passengers got off the plane with their luggage and were individually cleared by police and a K-9 officer.

"We were allowed to take our carry-ons and we went off and the dog sniffed us one at a time, literally one at a time," Dina Cannizzaro told FOX 13 News. "Then they let us go onto a bus and we sat there."

Wilson and Cannizzaro said staff weren't very forthcoming with information about what was going on, which scared some passengers.

"First off it was scary," Cannizzaro said. "There were people crying because they had anxiety over it and [we were] not sure what was happening."

"They said you’re not to record, don’t ask what’s happening we don’t have answers for you," explained Wilson. "It’s none of your business and none of your concern basically."

Passengers wish they knew what was going on as it was happening and said there was a lot of confusion during the entire incident.

A statement from Southwest said they were just following protocol and apologized for any inconvenience.

"Safety is always our top priority," the statement reads in part, "So, out of an abundance of caution and following protocol, the aircraft was parked away from the terminal upon arrival where a canine crew cleared the plane and customers were bussed to the terminal."

Further details about what the note said as well as who wrote it were not made available.